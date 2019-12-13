Andhra Pradesh

Six arrested on charge of storing ‘khaini’ and ‘gutka’ products worth over ₹27 lakh

Officials of City Task Force on Friday conducted raid on a house and arrested six persons for allegedly storing banned ‘khaini’ and ‘gutka’ products at Gnanapuram area under Kancharapalem police station limits.

According to reports, after credible information, the CTF under supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police, A Trinad Rao, raided a house at Sebastian Colony. The police found Ch. Varahala Naidu, Siva Sankhar Saha and Gorle Satyanaryana of Visakhapatnam, Shaik Mubeer of Telangana, Chintapalli Siva and Gallavilli Srinu of East Godavari having illegal possession of various brands of banned ‘khaini’ and ‘ghutka’ products worth ₹27,60,000. The case has been handed over to Kancharapalem police for further action.

Seven nabbed

The City Task Force team conducted raid at an open place in Jaya Bharathnagar, Burma Colony, where they nabbed seven persons while playing cards openly by betting money. The police have seized about ₹51,120.

