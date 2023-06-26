Six arrested in YSRCP leader’s murder in Kadapa

June 26, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KADAPA

The Kadapa police on Monday arrested six persons who are said to be the accused in the broad daylight murder of a YSRCP leader, Srinivasulu Reddy, in Kadapa town, which occurred on June 23.

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan told the media here that the accused were identified as Pratap Reddy (A1), Srinivasulu (A2), Suresh Kumar, Hari Babu, Venkata Subbaiah and Bhagya Rani, all hailing from Kadapa and involved in real estate business.

Differences cropped up between Srinivasulu Reddy and the two prime accused over sharing of the amount in settlement of a land dispute a few months ago. The deceased had to clear an amount of ₹80 lakh to Pratap Reddy and ₹60 lakh to Srinivasulu.

Against this backdrop, the duo allegedly hatched a plan to murder Srinivasulu Reddy. Four others became their accomplices in the murder, which included a woman.

The police seized motorbikes, a hunting sickle, a dagger, and mobile phones from the accused.

The SP said that the accused were booked under various sections of the IPC, and remanded. He said that a few other suspects and witnesses would also be questioned.