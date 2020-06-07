Andhra Pradesh

Six arrested in Divya murder case

House owner is the main accused, say police

Cracking the mysterious death of 32-year-old Divya from Akkayyapalem, the IV Town police arrested six persons here on Sunday night.

The main accused was identified as Vasantha alias Jyothi, the house owner, and two of her family members. A family member of the victim is also among the accused.

According to IV Town police, problem started when Divya and Vasantha had a clash over sharing of money earned from alleged illegal activities.

Vasantha along with a few others beat up Divya, tortured her with lighted cigarette butts, heated spatula and even tonsured her hair. The woman succumbed to the injuries, the police said.

One of the family members of Divya, who was arrested in the case, had allegedly forced her into anti-social activities to earn easy money.

Divya hailed from East Godavari district. She was staying in a rented house at Akkayyapalem. On Thursday morning, she was found dead. While her body was being taken to the cremation ground by the accused, the police stopped them and shifted the body to KGH for post-mortem.

