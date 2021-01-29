Six arrested for spree of property offences in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 January 2021 00:59 IST

Two juveniles also taken into custody, say police

The crime wing of the Visakhapatnam City Police on Thursday arrested six persons for their alleged involvement in a spree of property offences in the city.

Two juveniles who were in conflict with the law were also taken into custody for their involvement in the crimes.

Advertising

Advertising

In one case, Pendurthi police arrested a 29-year old man who was allegedly involved in five house burglaries at Gavarapalem and Seshadri Nagar areas, over the last few weeks. Police recovered seven tolas of gold ornaments worth ₹33,800 from the possession of the accused, identified as B. Ramesh (29) of Thatichetlapalem.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) V. Suresh Babu said that Ramesh had completed his B.Sc in chemistry. In 2018, he allegedly committed a burglary in Vizianagaram district and was arrested. He also has a suspect sheet at Bhogapuram police station. The accused works as a reactor operator at an industry in Parawada.

In another case, Bheemili police arrested P. Veerababu (30) of Kakinada for his alleged involvement in two property offences at Tagarapuvalasa and Bheemili.

Police said that on August 27, 2020, the accused had allegedly stolen a motorcycle and a wallet and decamped with ₹20,000 cash at R. Tallavalasa in Bheemili. Again, on the night of August 28, he had allegedly committed a burglary at Tagarapuvalasa and decamped with seven tolas of gold ornaments and ₹1.75 lakh in cash.

After his arrest, police recovered the stolen motorcycle, ₹10,000 cash and two tolas of gold from his possession.

In a case from Gajuwaka, special police teams arrested J. Rajesh (19) of Narsipatnam and K. Mallu Naidu (22), who was the ‘receiver’, and took a juvenile into custody for allegedly committing a burglary at Mulagada Housing Colony in Gajuwaka. Police recovered two tolas of gold ornaments and ₹1,500 cash.

Mr Suresh Babu said that both the juvenile and Rajesh are ex-offenders. Addicted to ganja, alcohol and other vices and being neglected by their parents, the accused reportedly got sucked into a wayward life of crime.

In another case, MVP police arrested A. Sampat Kumar (27) of Yadagirigutta in Telangana, for entering a house and allegedly attempting to snatch a gold chain from a woman at MVP Colony double road on January 2. During this attempt, the accused had even allegedly attacked the inmates of the house with a blade, police said.

In the fifth case, police arrested an ex-offender named N. Gowri Shankar (27) for allegedly stealing property worth ₹20,000 from a house at Ushodaya Junction in November 2020. Another accused in the case is yet to be nabbed.

Meanwhile, Arilova police took a 16-year-old juvenile into custody for allegedly committing two burglaries.