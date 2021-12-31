Andhra PradeshVIJAYAWADA 31 December 2021 23:09 IST
Six Addl. DGPs promoted
The State government on Friday issued orders promoting seven IPS officers to above super time scale in the rank of Director General of Police (DGP).
Additional DGP rank officers belonging to 1990, 1991 and 1992 batches Anjana Sinha, Madireddy Pratap, Mohd. Ahsan Reza, Harish Kumar Gupta, P. Sitarama Anjaneyulu, Kasi Reddy, V.R.N. Reddy and Nalin Prabath were promoted.
