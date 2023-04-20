ADVERTISEMENT

Sivaramakrishna assumes charge as senior DFM of Vijayawada railway division

April 20, 2023 07:48 am | Updated 07:48 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

E.V. Sivaramakrishna taking charge as senior Divisional Financial Manager of Vijayawada railway division on Wednesday.

Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer E.V. Sivaramakrishna assumed charge as senior Divisional Finance Manager (DFM) of Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) on Wednesday.

He belongs to the 2003 batch of IRAS, and prior to the present assignment, served as deputy financial adviser and chief accounts officer (constructions) at the SCR headquarters in Secunderabad.

Mr. Sivaramakrishna started his career in the Indian Railways in 2011. He worked as senior DFM of Nanded Division and held several other key posts in the Finance Department in SCR.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2019, he visited Japan as part of a  training programme on high speed rail technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US