Sivaramakrishna assumes charge as senior DFM of Vijayawada railway division

April 20, 2023 07:48 am | Updated 07:48 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer E.V. Sivaramakrishna assumed charge as senior Divisional Finance Manager (DFM) of Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) on Wednesday.

He belongs to the 2003 batch of IRAS, and prior to the present assignment, served as deputy financial adviser and chief accounts officer (constructions) at the SCR headquarters in Secunderabad.

Mr. Sivaramakrishna started his career in the Indian Railways in 2011. He worked as senior DFM of Nanded Division and held several other key posts in the Finance Department in SCR.

In 2019, he visited Japan as part of a training programme on high speed rail technology.