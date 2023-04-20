HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sivaramakrishna assumes charge as senior DFM of Vijayawada railway division

April 20, 2023 07:48 am | Updated 07:48 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
E.V. Sivaramakrishna taking charge as senior Divisional Financial Manager of Vijayawada railway division on Wednesday.

E.V. Sivaramakrishna taking charge as senior Divisional Financial Manager of Vijayawada railway division on Wednesday.

Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer E.V. Sivaramakrishna assumed charge as senior Divisional Finance Manager (DFM) of Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) on Wednesday.

He belongs to the 2003 batch of IRAS, and prior to the present assignment, served as deputy financial adviser and chief accounts officer (constructions) at the SCR headquarters in Secunderabad.

Mr. Sivaramakrishna started his career in the Indian Railways in 2011. He worked as senior DFM of Nanded Division and held several other key posts in the Finance Department in SCR.

In 2019, he visited Japan as part of a  training programme on high speed rail technology.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.