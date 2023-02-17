Siva temples gear up for Maha Sivaratri celebrations in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts of Andhra Pradesh

February 17, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM

Lord Siva temples located in Srimukhalingam, Ravivalasa and Srikakulam of Srikakulam district, Punyagiri of Vizianagaram district, Pasupathinatheswara temple in Vizianagaram were geared up for Maha Sivaratri celebrations on Saturday. As it is fallen on the day of Sanitrayodasi, the number of devotees is expected to be more in all the temples.

Over three lakh devotees are expected to take holy bath in the Vamsadhara river and offer prayers in Srimukhalingam temple located in Jalumuru mandal of Srikakulam district. According to chief priest of the temple Naidugari Rajasekhar, hereditary trustee Kalyani Gajapathi will participate in ‘Maha Lingodbhavam’ to be performed on Saturday night. The rush is expected to continue till Monday. “The devotees who would observe fasting will go for holy bath second time and visit the temple again. Anticipating more number of devotees this time, we have put additional barricades,“ said Mr. Rajasekhar.

Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar directed police, endowment and revenue authorities to ensure hassle-free darshan at all the Siva temples including Umarudra Koteswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam and Endala Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Ravivalasa of Tekkali division. Siva Balaji temple-Srikakulam trustee Gunta Tulasi Rao has made elaborate arrangements for the devotees.

In Vizinaagaram district, APSRTC is running special buses to Punyagiri temple of S.Kota Assembly constituency and Ramateertham of Nellimarla mandal of Vizianagaram district. Sri Pasupathinatheswara Swamy temple in Ring Road in Vizinaagaram was decorated with flowers and lights, ahead of the festival. The temple trustees Cherukuri Sridhar, Gudisa Srinivasa Rao and others urged police authorities to ensure free flow of traffic in and around the temple premises.