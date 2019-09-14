Siva Sankara Rao takes oath as Chairman of judicial panel

Retired Judge of the Telangana High Court B. Siva Sankara Rao took over as Chairman of the Judicial Preview Committee (JPC) constituted by the Andhra Pradesh government, at the Secretariat near here on Saturday.

Advocate-General Subrahmanyam Sriram and Principal Secretary (Industries & Commerce) Rajat Bhargava were present.

The JPC was constituted to scrutinise the tenders of projects costing more than ₹100 crore.

Mr. Siva Sankara Rao was appointed to the post in accordance with the A.P. Infrastructure (Transparency through Judicial Preview) Act, 2019, which was passed by the State Legislature recently.

Main objective

The objective of the JPC was to ensure transparency in the tendering process by first examining it in detail and placing them in public domain for obtaining critical view of projects and then give its final clearance.

Mr. Siva Sankara Rao took the oath of office on his own before taking charge as Chairman, a post that he would hold for three years.

Speaking to the media later, Mr. Siva Sankara Rao affirmed the role of transparency in the administration. Stating that he was honoured to be given the onerous responsibility under the above Act, he said it was perhaps the first-of-its-kind in the country.

Earlier, he met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office.