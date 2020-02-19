Siva linga discovered atop hillock at A.P. temple

A view of the Siva linga sighted atop a hillock in Kadapa.

19 February 2020 06:57 IST

It was believed to have been formed during Neolithic age

An 18-foot Siva linga has been discovered by a freelance archaeologist at the Bhairaveswara Swamy Temple atop the Mopuru hillock, in Vemula mandal of A.P.’s YSR Kadapa district.

The linga was believed to have been naturally formed (‘swayambhu’) during the Neolithic age dated back to 3,000 - 2,800 B.C.

The sighting of the Siva linga on the banks of the Mogameru rivulet, close on the heels of the discovery of stone implements such as axes and other tools used by the Megalithic civilisation by the Archaeology Department, has created further interest.

“The discovery of the Siva linga has thrown light on the religious practices of Neolithic civilisations during which people used to worship idols of Gods and Goddesses in standing posture. Earlier, Megalithic burial sites have also been found on the river bank,” says freelance archaeologist Kadiyala Venkateswara Rao.

Mr. Rao, who retired as deputy director in the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), has discovered rock menhirs at Karempudi village in Guntur district which revealed the religious practices of megalithic civilisation.

Locals believe that the idol was not manmade, but a natural formation.