Situation still alarming in Eluru

ELURU (WEST GODAVARI DT)

07 December 2020 21:03 IST

Cases of undiagnosed disease continue to rise in the town and surrounding areas

With the number of patients falling sick due to the mysterious illness in Eluru town and the neighbouring areas, panic gripped the public in many localities in West Godavari district.

People were were seen suffering from epilepsy, breathing and dizziness problems and were collapsing suddenly. All the wards in Eluru Government General Hospital (GGH) were packed with patients on Monday.

Alarming situation prevails in many areas as the number of patients was increasing by every hour. Cases with epilepsy, headache and giddiness which were five on Saturday morning (December 5) rose to 455 by Monday evening at 5.30 p.m. Many patients were undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

“My neighbour Lakshmi suffered epilepsy and fainted. We admitted her to Government General Hospital. Doctors collected blood and smear samples and the result was normal,” said Narasimha Rao of Arundathi Peta.

“The number of patients falling sick due to the undiagnosed disease is increasing. We don’t know whether the disease is communicable and threat to life. Medical authorities should find reason for the illness, take preventive measures and save the public,” said a woman, P. Savithri of Dakshina Veedi in Eluru town.

Samples sent to lab

Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar said that water, blood, smear samples were sent to a laboratory and the result was normal. Teams from various Central institutes arrived and are collecting samples from the patients, he said.

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said the Centre was ready to help the Andhra Pradesh government in tackling the situation in West Godavari district, and the Ministry of Home was monitoring the situation, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas said that tests were being conducted on pesticide content in the neighbouring villages, milk testing was done and Cerebral Spinal Fluid (CSF) test was conducted on the patients.

“Culture tests, CT brain, body scan, COVID-19 and other tests were conducted and the results were negative. Control rooms, medical camps, separate wards in Eluru GGH, Vijayawada GGH and at Ashram Hospital, Eluru, have been arranged. Specialists from various hospitals camped in Eluru and were monitoring the situation round the clock,” said Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla.

“A patient, Srinivas, suffered epilepsy and fainted. We rushed him to hospital. Many other patients are complaining of giddiness and falling sick with frothing. Some people are falling on the road suddenly. The situation is alarming,” said Ch. Srikanth of Ashok Nagar.

Senior Civil Judge D. Balakrishnaiah, who visited the patients in Eluru Government Hospital on Monday, said a report would be submitted to High Court on the situation in the town.