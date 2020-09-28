Situation in low-lying areas along Krishna alarming

Prakasam Barrage receives 7.03 lakh cusecs

The situation in the villages along the Krishna river continues to be alarming even as the district administration issued a second flood warning in the villages.

Several low-lying areas in Amavarathi mandal upstream of Prakasam Barrage were marooned and the road links between Vijayawada and Amaravathi mandal remained snapped for the second day. Floodwater continued to flow dangerously close to the dilapidated bridge at Pedamadduru village in Amaravathi.

A.P. Panchayat Parishad president Jasti Veeranjaneyulu submitted a memorandum to the Irrigation deputy superintending engineer to take steps to repair the bridge and close it for traffic.

The villages downstream of Pulichintala, Bodhanam and Machavaram were cut off from the mainland and the revenue and police officials have begun shifting families from low-lying areas.

Reservoirs nearly full

Meanwhile, the Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala reservoirs continued to receive massive inflows from Srisailam. The present water level in Nagarjuna Sagar is 311.44 tmcft against the full capacity of 312.05. The inflows at Sagar measured at 6.05 lakh cusecs while 5.25 lakh cusecs of outflows have kept the district administration on tenter hooks.

In the Pulichintala reservoir the water level touched 43.30 tmcft against the full capacity of 45.77. The inflows into the reservoir are at 4.32 lakh cusecs. The outflows are at 5.41 lakh cusecs which meant that the inflows into the Prakasam Barrage have touched an alarming 7.03 lakh cusecs.

Officials on alert

After a review of the situation, District In-charge Minister Ch. Ranganatha Raju and District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar asked the personnel of electricity, revenue, police and fire and emergency departments to be on high alert.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force have been stationed at Tadepalli to meet any exigency.