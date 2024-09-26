ADVERTISEMENT

Situation brought under control at Nunna, say officials

Published - September 26, 2024 12:56 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Police stand guard at the place where Peddavagu, a stream near Nunna, overflowed. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Irrigation officials in NTR district have said that the situation at Pedda Vaagu in Nunna has been brought under control, and that it was only a minor incident. An official from the Water Resources Department said the water level in the stream increased due to heavy rain, and the water overflowed onto the road, leading to concern among the public.

Nunna police inspector Srinivas said traffic was restored on the road on Tuesday night itself. “There is no cause for worry. There was heavy rain in Nandigama, too, and water coming from there joined the Pedda Vaagu, causing it to overflow. It was, however, not an alarming situation,” he said. He added that the road passing by the stream was damaged long ago and officials are yet to restore it.

