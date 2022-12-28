Site for Jagananna Colony deemed unfit for construction in Anantapur

December 28, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Beneficiaries of government housing schemes in Anantapur district may have to wait longer to get possession of their dwellings, with the Kamavaripalli layout site being declared unfit for construction of houses.

A.P State Housing Corporation Limited Project Director Kesava Naidu said that a soil test report of the layout adjacent to Anantapur city showed that the site was unfit for construction as the beneficiaries would be required to sink deeper foundations which would result in a significantly higher expenditure. Almost a year after the initial allotment of the pattas in an area of 174 acres, the district administration had identified three new locations and sent the soil samples for testing so that the locations — Upparapalli, Kandukuru, and Minority Colony — are approved by the State government for reallotment of pattas and houses at new locations.

At Alamuru, out of 6,930 houses sanctioned, only 500 have come up to the ‘roof level’, and that is the only layout where some progress is seen.

The State government had sanctioned 24,000 house site pattas for beneficiaries in Anantapur city and another 6,800 applications are pending with the district administration. Out of 24,000 house sites, sanction has been given for 19,000 houses of which only 13,000 have been grounded. The State government has cleared all the bills of beneficiaries till December 1, as per a progress report uploaded to the website, Mr. Kesava Naidu said.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Grameen (PMAY-G), in Anantapur district, 4,358 houses have been sanctioned from 2016-17 to 2022-23 and ₹271.60 crore has been spent. Under the Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu scheme, a sum of ₹355.58 crore has been spent in Anantapur district.

Layouts are being developed at Alamuru, Kodimi, Thaticherla, Pandameru, Rachanapalli, Kurugunta and Siddarampuram and out of them, under the third option (government to construct entire house in one-cent land), 3,500 houses in Kodimi, 1,100 in Siddharampuram and 6,930 houses in Alamuru are being constructed by contractors under the supervision of the Housing Corporation Engineers.

Shortage of brick blocks due to curtailed production and unavailability of labour is slowing down the pace of construction, officials said.