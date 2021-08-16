Andhra Pradesh

SITAM, Vision Digital ink pact for certificate courses

SITAM director Majji Sasibhusana Rao and Vision Digital India chairman Harikrishna Maram after signing the MoU, in Srikakulam on Sunday.  

Satya Institute of Technology and Management (SITAM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Vision Digital India to improve the skills of students by offering short-term certificate courses which are expected to ensure jobs quickly for them.

Vision Digital India chairman Harikrishna Maram and SITAM director Majji Sasibhusana Rao exchanged the MoU on the sidelines of Independence Day celebrations on Sunday on the college premises.

“Technological changes are being ushered in at a rapid pace and students must be in a position to meet the expectations of software companies,” Dr. Harikrishna said.

He said that 100 courses, including Analytics in Modern Enterprises, Restructuring of Data, Business Case Studies-Problem Solving, and Refining Data-Creating Predictive Models, would ensure practical experience with the guidance of experts in respective courses. He said that the company is currently extending its services to over 26,000 students of nearly 170 colleges across India.

Dr. Sasibhusana Rao said that the software companies would give priority to students who have additional qualification and skills during campus recruitment drives. He said that the duration of courses would be around 50 hours and it could be completed successfully within no time.


