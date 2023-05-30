HamberMenu
SITAM inks MoU with U.S.-based company to train students

May 30, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

The Satya Institute of Technology and Management (SITAM) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with California-based company Cadeploy on the college premises.

Chief Operating Officer of the company Vishal Arora and Sasibhushana Rao of SITAM signed and exchanged the papers.

Mr. Sasibhusana Rao said that the agreement would enable students of civil and mechanical branches to undergo training in the company which has a branch in Hyderabad. Mr. Arora said that the training would help students to improve skills in their chosen fields.

