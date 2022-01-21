SITAM girl selected for Republic Day parade

VIJAYAWADA

21 January 2022

Anna Neha Thomas is one of two girls selected from State

Anna Neha Thomas, a second year B. Tech (Computer Science) student of SITAM College, Vizianagaram, has been selected for the Republic Day Parade at New Delhi scheduled on January 26. “It was an exhilarating experience. There were five rounds of stiff competition where punctuality, discipline, drill exactness, personality, and excellence in hobbies like Kuchipudi were all carefully evaluated,” Ms. Neha said.

At present, she is undergoing final rounds of training in New Delhi by NCC All India Directorate.

It is all the more a moment of pride for Vizianagaram citizens to note that Ms. Neha is one of the two girls selected for the parade from Andhra Pradesh.

“We are proud of Neha’s achievement,” said Director of SITAM Majji Sashibhushana Rao.

Former MP Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi and the chairman of Satya Group of institutions Botcha Satyanarayana and all the teaching and non - teaching staff of SITAM extended their best wishes to Ms. Neha.