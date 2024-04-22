ADVERTISEMENT

Sita Rama Kalyanam held in Vontimitta

April 22, 2024 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Kadapa

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees made a beeline for the Kalyana Vedika in Vontimitta where the celestial wedding of Sri Sita Rama was held with utmost grandeur.

The venue witnessed a sea of humanity, with devotees occupying every inch of the galleries.

The celestial marriage began at 6:30 p.m. and lasted till 8:30pm, followed by a series of rituals.

The much-awaited episode, Mangalyasutra Pooja, Mangalyasutra Dharana, Akshataropanam were performed with utmost religious fervour amidst chanting of vedic hymns The celestial fete completed after Nivedana, Veda Swasti, Mahada Aseervachanam.

The thirteen jewels presented to Vontimitta Kodanda Rama were displayed on the occasion.

The traditional Edurkolu ritual with both the bride and bridegroom facing one another on separate Tiruchis was performed. The devotees were given the Talambralu, Laddus, Kankanams, Akshatalu kits and Prasada offerings.

Special chief secretary Karikal Valavan, special chief secretary SS Rawat, Collector V. Vijaya Rama Raju, TTD EO A.V. Dharma Reddy and JEOs M. Goutami and V. Veerabrahmam were present.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

