SIT will probe land-grabbing charges against YSRCP leaders if TDP wins in A.P. in 2024: Lokesh

July 04, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - NELLORE

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe land-grabbing charges against YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders, asserts TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh.

Addressing an impressive public meeting as part of his Yuva Galam padayatra at the VRC Centre here on July 4 (Tuesday), Mr. Lokesh contended that “land, mining, wine, and cricket betting mafia is ruling the roost in the State.”

Dig at Anil Kumar

Listing the prime pieces of land allegedly encroached upon by Nellore City MLA and former Irrigation Minister P. Anil Kumar Yadav and his benamis, Mr. Lokesh said “unsure of getting the party ticket to contest the 2024 Assembly elections, Mr. Anil Kumar is preparing to migrate to Chennai after polls.”

After inquiry, criminal action would be taken against the police personnel who had foisted cases on TDP leaders, he said. “I will take the responsibility to dismiss erring police personnel from service and send them to jail after the TDP comes to power,” Mr. Lokesh said.

Flanked by suspended YSRCP MLAs Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, he said the duo and Udayagiri MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy were peeved following the humiliation meted out to them by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“It is not only an insult to the trio, but also the people of the district who gave all the 10 Assembly seats to the ruling party,” Mr. Lokesh opined.

Asking the people to introspect whether their lives had changed for the better after electing the YSRCP in 2019, he said, “Wait for 10 months. The TDP, on coming to power, will ensure all-round development of the State, including Nellore district.”

Mr. Lokesh also promised that prices of all essential commodities would be brought down to reasonable levels if his party was voted to power.

‘Fuel tax will be slashed’

He said heavy dose of taxes imposed by the YSRCP made it difficult for common people to make both ends meet. Tax on fuel would be slashed by the TDP soon after coming to power as it had a cascading effect on the prices of all commodities, making the lives of people miserable, he said, as the walkathon entered the city after covering Nellore Rural Assembly segment.

After giving a patient hearing to the groups of women who poured out their woes, Mr. Lokesh said three cooking gas cylinders per year would be provided to them to lighten their financial burden as and when the TDP assumed office.

Power tariffs

As the women complained that they were shocked on receiving high electricity bills, he said power tariffs would be brought down by purchasing power at a highly competitive rates from independent power producers.

To provide relief to women suffering following hefty hike in bus fares, they would be allowed to travel free on State-owned buses, he said during the walkathon as it meandered through the crowded streets.

The YSRCP government had dashed the hopes of people by not fulfilling major promises made to them, including total prohibition and financial assistance under Amma Vodi for all children.

He began the walkathon after paying floral tributes to the portrait of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju on his 125th birth anniversary.