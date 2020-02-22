SIT will probe land deals in Amaravati: Muttamsetti

CHITTOOR

22 February 2020 23:57 IST

‘All those involved in insider trading will be brought to book’

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the government will also inquire into the alleged insider trading in the purchase of lands in the Amaravati region, and those involved in it will be brought to book soon, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said.

Addressing the media in Tirupati on Saturday after inaugurating the two-day Girijana Vidyarthi Samakhya Mela, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the government believed that insider trading indeed happened in Amaravati.

“Senior police officers of the rank of DIG are members of the SIT. The accused will soon be produced in the court of law,” the Minister said.

Earlier, addressing the samakhya delegates, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said it was the YSRCP government that was ensuring social justice to all sections of people and striving for the uplift of the SCs, STs, BCs and minorities.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh was a repository of rich culture and heritage of tribal population, he said, “The government has taken every step to preserve and protect the culture of tribal communities.”

Samakhya national president V. Sankar Naik said that STs were a deprived lot since long. “The YSRCP government has restored the self-respect and dignity of the STs by providing them berths in the Cabinet,” he added.

Interestingly, the Minister danced along with the tribal artistes before flagging off the rally.