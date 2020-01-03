SIT to submit interim report in 10 days in ‘land scam’

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the State government to probe into the alleged land scam in Visakhapatnam district, will be submitting an interim report to the government, in the next 10 days.

Addressing the media here on Friday, SIT chairman K. Vijay Kumar said that thought the interim report will be submitted shortly, the final report will take some more time.

According Mr. Vijay Kumar, former bureaucrat, violations have been noticed and they have been committed by officers and staff both at the lower cadre and the higher cadres, including bureaucrats.

He also pointed out that DR (Darkhast Register) files were found to be missing in many of the cases and it was a challenging task to assimilate the data.

2,434 petitions

Giving details on the inquiry so far, he said 2,434 petitions were received and only 1,563 were considered for probe.

“Basically, we have classified the petitions into three categories such as change of classification, NOC lands and government land allotted to private individuals and institutions. In the first category, SIT had received 263 petitions and 257 were referred to the tehsildars concerned for report,” he said.

“We have received reports on 112, and 61 have been rejected and in 19 cases the government has been asked for deletion from 22A classification,” said Y.V. Anuradha, former bureaucrat and member of SIT.

In the NOC cases, about 100 cases out of 68 cases from the previous SIT and 43 present cases were considered and 30 have been examined. In the third category, 31 cases have been examined.

All the three members of SIT Vijay Kumar, Anuradha and T. Bhaskar Rao, former Judge, were present.