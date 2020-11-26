SIT to recommend new law on public accountability

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 November 2020 22:31 IST

Move aimed at protecting public property

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the alleged land scam in Visakhapatnam district is ready with its final report and efforts are on to hand it over to the government within a couple of days. Along with the findings of the probe, the report will contain a document suggesting certain measures and recommendations to the government, to avoid such scams in the future.

According to sources, the SIT has suggested the creation and implementation of a law that address the issue of public accountability.

Quoting a case study, an official in the SIT said, “A person purchases a piece of land from another and the documents at the time of purchase are clear. Later, when he wants to sell it, he is informed both by the revenue and stamps and registration department that he cannot sell it, as the land is earmarked under 22A. Despite the person having all the documents, the burden of proof lies with the person. However, as it is the government which says that the land falls under 22A, it is for the department to prove its claim and also prove why it was not included earlier or how it got included later. But this is not happening, as accountability is not fixed.”

Advertising

Advertising

Lulu group case

Similarly, in the case of Lulu group, the land was handed over to them on Beach Road, by the earlier government and later cancelled by the present government. Some land was also taken from a private person and given to Lulu, and in exchange the person was given a 1.5 times bigger site in a more prominent place. The person after receiving the land did nothing and the property of the State that belongs to people was wasted. “Why no accountability was fixed, both on the private person and the government officials? This is what we have stressed upon in the document, so that accountability is fixed,” said the official.

In the case of 22A, SIT has received over 270 applications under the change in classification category and as per the SIT officials, a number of them were genuine cases and many common people had to go through a lot of stress and harassment.

The document focusses on asking the State government to fix responsibility and prescribe punishment or fine, with the aim to see that common man is not deprived of their legitimate rights.