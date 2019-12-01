SIT to probe attack on Naidu’s convoy

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to inquire into the cases booked against the two persons who were allegedly caught throwing stones and slippers at the convoy of Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to the Capital region on November 28.

“The SIT will also inquire into the allegations of negligence of police officials,” Guntur Range Inspector-General Vineet Brijlal and Guntur Rural SP Ch. Vijaya Rao told the media in Guntur on Sunday.

The SIT was constituted following the orders of DGP D. Gautam Sawang, they said. It would be headed by the Guntur Rural Additional SP (Crime). He would submit a report in one week.

Bhaskar Rao alias Bapaiah (55) of Mandadam village allegedly threw slippers on the bus in which Mr. Naidu was travelling at the endpoint of the seed access road at Venkatapalem village. Sringarapathi Sandeep (32) of Uddandarayunipalem allegedly pelted stones at the bus.

The accused were apprehended and taken to the Thulluru Police Station, where they were booked under various sections of the CrPC and IPC, Mr. Brijlal said.

The police also served notices on the accused under Section 41A of the CrPC, Mr. Brijlal added.

Tight security had been arranged on that day with 207 police officers and staff headed by Guntur Rural Additional SP (Admin) K. Chakravarthy, he said.