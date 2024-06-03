SIT report on poll-related violence soon, says IG Vineet Brijlal

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to inquire into the poll-related violence cases in three districts has so far arrested about 650 accused, says its chief and SIB Inspector General of Police Vineet Brijlal.

The State government had constituted SIT with 13 officers following violence during May 12 to 14.

Police had registered 37 cases in Palnadu, Anantapur and Tirupati districts. Following violence on polling day (May 13) and on the following day, the police had registered cases in Narsaraopet, Macherla, Gurajala, Chandragiri, Tirupati and Tadipatri.

“During investigation, we have observed that 1,370 accused are involved in the attacks. Of them, about 650 have been arrested. Besides, notices have been served under Section 41-A of the CrPC,” Mr. Brijlal told The Hindu.

“We are coordinating with the Superintendents of Police (SPs) of the districts concerned. Many accused are yet to be traced. We are examining the CCTV camera and video footages available in the vicinity,” he said.

“Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta has directed us to complete the investigation. We will complete the report soon, which will be submitted to the Election Commission of India,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police are continuing the cordon-and-search, mock operation and flag marches across the State to prevent violence during the counting of votes scheduled on June 4.

The Collectors have ordered closure of liquor shops in all the districts from June 3 evening. In some districts, the police have issued orders for closure of shops located near the counting centres.

The Collectors and SPs have directed the owners of petrol filling stations not to sell petrol and diesel in bottles and containers, and have asked the firecracker shop owners not to sell crackers.

The police teams have conducted searches in hay stacks in villages and in the fields to check liquor and explosive dumps as a precautionary measure.

