SIT report finds many lapses in investigation of poll violence cases

The 13-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed the violence that occurred on the polling day (May 13) and in the immediately following days, identified many lapses in the investigation of the cases, which impacted the law and order in the State.

The sub-teams of the SIT identified several lapses and instructed the investigation officers to ensure compliance at the earliest.

The police registered 33 cases in Palnadu, Anantapur and Tirupati districts on the polling day (May 13) and in the later days. The highest number of 22 cases were registered in Palnadu district followed by seven in Anantapur.

The State government constituted the SIT, headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP), Special Investigation Bureau (SIB), Vineet Brijlal to investigate the poll-related violence.

The team was tasked to submit its report within 48 hours, for submission to the Election Commission.

Four teams, including two in Palnadu, and one each in Tirupati and Anantapur districts, were deployed. The SIT officers, who camped in the respective districts, visited the scene of offences, interacted with the aggrieved persons, investigation officers, and witnesses, besides inquiring with the police about the status of the investigation of the cases.

Mr. Vineet Brijlal and the Superintendent of Police, Rama Devi, submitted a 150-page report to the Director General of Police (DGP), Harish Kumar Gupta, at the AP Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri, near here, on Monday.

“In all, 1,370 persons were involved in the violent incidents in the three districts, of which 731 were identified and 124 accused were arrested so far. About 1,152 were yet to be arrested,” said the SIT chief.

Notices served

The police are making efforts to identify about 639 accused, and notices have been served to 94 accused under Section 41 (A) Cr.P.C., Mr. Vineet Brijlal said.

“SIT noticed that many of these offences are extremely serious in nature, as multitudes of miscreants participated in the violence in groups, and pelted stones indiscriminately, which led to serious injuries and could have caused death,” the officers said in the report.

After discussing the SIT findings, Mr. Harish Kumar Gupta directed the IGPs, DIGs and the SPs concerned to complete the investigation in all the cases at the earliest and take further action.