SIT receives over 150 suggestions from public

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 December 2020 00:21 IST

Many ask for a permanent investigation team

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the State government to probe the alleged land scams in Visakhapatnam district has received over 150 suggestions from the public.

For the first time a SIT in the district has sought public suggestions or opinions on various issues pertaining to land grabbing, and widely advertised the idea.

In response to it, the SIT has received over 150 mails from the public suggesting various measures and opinions on how to curb land scams in the city and in the district.

The SIT’s probe is complete and shortly it will be handing over its report to the government. Along with the findings, the SIT, headed by former bureaucrat Vijay Kumar, will also give a document containing suggestions, which if implemented can root out the factors leading to land grabbing and illegal encroachment.

Various views

It is learnt that many people have suggested the permanent establishment of a SIT in the city.

The incidents of land grabbing and encroachment are on the rise and people have suggested that if a permanent SIT is set up, then it can deal with the issue. This will also reduce the load on revenue and police, who are now handling such matters.

It is also understood that many people have suggested that judicial powers be given to the SIT, so that it can act as an enforcement agency.

People have also suggested criminal prosecution of corrupt government officials who have connived with private persons to grab or encroach valuable government and private land.

It is learnt that in some of the responses, people have suggested that SIT’s observation be regarded as final and binding.

Some respondents have indicated that to deter land grabbers and encroachers, the government should collect three times the market value, if the encroachers intend to regularise the occupied land.

People have also suggested that a law for fixing public accountability should be enacted, to bring in transparency and give equal opportunity to all.

Almost all respondents have asked for making the report public at the earliest.

The SIT began its investigation in October last year and it received close to 1,400 petitions. The work was suspended from March to October this year due to the COVID pandemic, and now the report is ready for submission.

The previous TDP government had also constituted a SIT for the same reason, but the report was not made public.