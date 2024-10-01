SIT probe into the alleged adulterated ghee temporarily suspended: Andhra Pradesh DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao

The investigation into the alleged use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of laddus at the temple of Lord Venkateswara has been temporarily suspended, according to Director General of Police (DGP) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), tasked with probing the matter, will await further instructions from the Supreme Court, which is set to hear the case on October 3.

Addressing the media on Tuesday (October 1, 2024), the DGP disclosed that the SIT, during its three-day investigation, had gathered preliminary information regarding the procurement and tendering process of the ingredients used in the temple offerings. The team also visited the laboratory at Tirumala to assess the situation.

The SIT was formed following a revelation by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on September 18, that animal fat had been used in the preparation of the ghee by a supplier and it was used in the preparation of prasadams, including the laddu at the temple. The claim sent shockwaves across the State, raising concerns among devotees and temple authorities alike.

In a significant development, the Supreme Court, while hearing a batch of petitions on Monday, raised several pertinent questions regarding the authenticity of the allegations. The Apex Court inquired if there was any evidence to substantiate the claim that adulterated ghee was indeed used in the preparation of the laddus. Further, it sought clarification from Siddharth Luthra, the counsel representing the State government, as to whether the adulterated laddus were subjected to any form of testing.

The court also expressed its concern over the government’s handling of the issue, particularly questioning as to why a second opinion was not sought before making such a sensitive and far-reaching announcement, which has the potential to deeply hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees. The Bench also observed that religious matters, especially those related to sacred offerings, should be handled with utmost care, noting, “Let gods be kept away from politics.”

In light of these observations, the DGP announced that the SIT would temporarily halt its investigations until the Supreme Court’s next hearing. The SIT’s future course of action will depend on the directives issued by the Apex Court.