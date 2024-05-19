SIT likely to submit report on poll violence in Andhra Pradesh to ECI on May 20

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe into the poll-related violence in Andhra Pradesh is likely to submit its report to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on May 20 (Monday).

The State government transferred Palnadu Collector and Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP), while the SPs of Palnadu and Anantapur districts and 12 police officers were suspended. The government formed the SIT to probe into the violence.

The ECI, which took stock of the situation in the State from Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy and Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta a few days ago, has directed the government to submit a report on the violence that occurred after the elections within 48 hours.

The probe team headed by IGP Vineet Brijlal visited Narsaraopet, Gurajala, Sattenapalli, Chandragiri, Tirupati and other places from where violence broke out during the polling on May 13 and in the next two days in Palnadu, Tirupati, Anantapur, Guntur, Annamayya, Chittoor and Nandyal districts.

The SIT inquired about the persons involved in violence, reasons for the trouble, how many were injured, the condition of the victims, the damage that occurred, the police personnel present on the spot, action taken to prevent violence, the officers visited the spot, cases filed, the arrests made so far and the status of investigation of the cases.

The SIT officials also interacted with the police officers probing the cases, reconstructed the scene, collected representations from political leaders, and held discussions with the officers on the current situation.

Meanwhile, the new SPs appointed by the ECI on May 18 (Saturday) reviewed the cases booked on post-poll violence in Anantapur, Tirupati and Palnadu districts. They inquired about the accused in the cases.

“We are focussing on maintaining the law and order and the security on the counting day on June 4. Stern action will be taken against those who indulged in violence,” a senior police officer told The Hindu on May 19 (Sunday).