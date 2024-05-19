SIT inspects poll violence spots in Chandragiri Assembly constituency

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate the post-poll violence in Chandragiri Assembly constituency in Tirupati district visited the scenes of crime.

The teams visited Kuchuvaripalle and Ramireddypalle villages where the TDP and YSRCP activists clashed immediately after the polls. They also visited Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) campus where the vehicle of TDP candidate Pulivarthi Nani was attacked near the strongroom.

Ramireddypalle Sarpanch Kotala Chandrasekhar Reddy and YSRCP candidate Chevireddy Mohith Reddy’s gunman were among those who were reportedly questioned by the SIT about the incident that led to the burning of a vehicle in the village.

The SIT members also examined the FIR copies at the SVU Campus police station and the video footage collected from Mr. Nani’s dashboard camera and the CCTV footage.