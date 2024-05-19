GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SIT arrives in Tadipatri to investigate election-related violence

The team interacts with family members and close aides of Kethireddy Pedda Reddy and J.C. Prabhakar Reddy, as well as locals, to gain an understanding of the factors contributing to the violence

Updated - May 19, 2024 07:21 pm IST

Published - May 19, 2024 07:18 pm IST - TADIPATRI (ANANTAPUR DISTRICT)

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
The actions of Rajampeta Deputy SP V. Chaitanya and other police officials who were drafted to Tadipatri to contain the post-poll violence are also being examined by the investigating officers.

The actions of Rajampeta Deputy SP V. Chaitanya and other police officials who were drafted to Tadipatri to contain the post-poll violence are also being examined by the investigating officers.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the State government arrived in Tadipatri town to investigate election-related violence that began on polling day (May 13) and continued for two days until May 15. The Central Election Commission had expressed concern over the violence and ordered the formation of an SIT to conduct a full-fledged investigation.

The team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB-Ongole) V. Srinivasa Rao, began its investigation by examining the violent incidents that occurred on polling day, and an altercation between Municipal Chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy and local MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy in Tadipatri. The team was also said to have probed the actions of Rajampeta Deputy SP V. Chaitanya and other police officials who were drafted to Tadipatri to contain the post-poll violence.

Given the long-standing political rivalry between the Prabhakar Reddy and Pedda Reddy families, questions were raised on the adequacy of police measures and their handling of the situation. The team is said to have inquired into how the violence escalated to a point where stones were pelted at senior police officials, and the allegations against Mr. Chaitanya who was earlier posted as Deputy SP in Tadipatri. The SIT also meticulously reviewed records at the Tadipatri Urban police station, besides holding discussions with V. Shemushi, who took charge as the new DIG of Anantapur.

The team further questioned family members and close aides of the two leaders, apart from seeking information on whether the police officials in the division showed any partiality towards any side during the violence. The team also visited the areas where the attacks occurred on election day, interacting with residents to gather information about the clashes. The SIT further conducted inspections at the residences of the two leaders to understand the underlying causes that led to the altercations after the elections, and the circumstances that led to stone-pelting.

Police sources said that so far, criminal cases were booked against 575 individuals in connection with the Tadipatri riots. Cases were also filed against Mr. Prabhakar Reddy and Mr. Pedda Reddy. As of now, the whereabouts of Mr. Pedda Reddy remain unknown, a police officer said. Mr. Prabhakar Reddy is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Of the 575 individuals, 120 were arrested and presented in Uravakonda court in Anantapur district, with 90 individuals remanded to Kadapa Jail and an additional 30 held in remand at various district jails in Rayalaseema. Special police teams were deployed to conduct raids in numerous villages under the Tadipatri municipal limits, and the rural villages in the Tadipatri Assembly constituency to apprehend some of the accused and suspects in the riots.

