SIT, CID teams get ‘crucial evidence’ in land grab case

Officials of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Special Investigation Team (SIT) conducted searches across Vijayawada, Mangalagiri, Guntur, Hyderabad and Nizamabad districts in connection with a case related to illegal purchase of assigned lands in the Capital area.

Prominent among those identified to be involved in the prohibited purchase of assigned lands are Kommareddy Brahmananda Reddy alias Bhumiputra Brahmananda Reddy (who owns a real estate company based in Vijayawada) and Gummadi Suresh (M&M Motors, Vijayawada).

Mr. Brahmananda Reddy has reportedly confessed to have handled the sale of assigned lands of over 450 acres, belonging to farmers of Scheduled Caste in the Capital area.

He also reportedly confessed about the inflow of money from former Ministers and other prominent persons to procure the lands illegally. Revenue officials and officials in the Sub-Registrar offices were also allegedly involved in the dealings.

Documents pertaining to the transactions, bank account statements and video recordings of farmers signing away their assigned lands were seized during the searches.

Another aspect of importance that came to light was that a former Advocate General has reportedly acquired lands in the Capital area through insider trading by funding his close relatives.

Notices under Section 41A CrPC were served on some of the accused and some other persons are still being questioned.