Andhra Pradesh

SIT chief: cooperate for early probe completion

Special Investigation Team (SIT) Chairman Vijay Kumar has directed the officials to cooperate with the investigating team for the early completion of the allegations into land grabbing in Visakhapatnam district.

At a review meet with District Collector V. Vinay Chand, Joint Collector M. Venugopala Reddy and other officials here on Monday, he said that the probe could not be taken up in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The investigation would now be conducted and called upon the officials to ensure early completion of the probe.

SIT Members Y.V. Anuradha, retired Judge T. Bhaskara Rao, DRO A. Prasad and RDO Penchala Kishore were among those present.

