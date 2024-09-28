GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SIT arrives to probe allegations of use of adulterated ghee at Tirumala temple

Officials of the TTD’s marketing wing meet SIT’s head and Inspector General of Police Sarvashresth Tripathi in Tirupati and apprise him of the facts

Published - September 28, 2024 08:26 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was constituted by the Government of Andhra Pradesh to investigate into the allegations that adulterated ghee had been used in the making of prasadams at the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala, arrived in Tirupati on September 28 (Saturday).

The officials of the TTD’s marketing wing formally met SIT’s head and Inspector General of Police Sarvashresth Tripathi at the Padmavati guest house in Tirupati, and apprised him of the facts.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had earlier alleged that the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government used adulterated ghee, which, as per lab reports, contained “foreign fat” in the making of the prasadams at the Tirumala temple.

The allegations had caused widespread outrage, with various political parties and Hindu organisations demanding a thorough investigation into the issue.

Sources said that Mr. Tripathi took cognisance of the police complaint filed by the TTD’s marketing officials, and that he would launch a full-scale investigation on September 29 (Sunday).

The team, which was likely to stay in Tirupati for three days, would be meeting TTD Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao on Saturday evening.

The row reached the Supreme Court, with several petitions being filed seeking a court-monitored investigation. The court is set to hear the pleas on September 30.

Published - September 28, 2024 08:26 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / investigation / religion and belief

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.