SIT arrives to probe allegations of use of adulterated ghee at Tirumala temple

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was constituted by the Government of Andhra Pradesh to investigate into the allegations that adulterated ghee had been used in the making of prasadams at the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala, arrived in Tirupati on September 28 (Saturday).

The officials of the TTD’s marketing wing formally met SIT’s head and Inspector General of Police Sarvashresth Tripathi at the Padmavati guest house in Tirupati, and apprised him of the facts.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had earlier alleged that the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government used adulterated ghee, which, as per lab reports, contained “foreign fat” in the making of the prasadams at the Tirumala temple.

The allegations had caused widespread outrage, with various political parties and Hindu organisations demanding a thorough investigation into the issue.

Sources said that Mr. Tripathi took cognisance of the police complaint filed by the TTD’s marketing officials, and that he would launch a full-scale investigation on September 29 (Sunday).

The team, which was likely to stay in Tirupati for three days, would be meeting TTD Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao on Saturday evening.

The row reached the Supreme Court, with several petitions being filed seeking a court-monitored investigation. The court is set to hear the pleas on September 30.