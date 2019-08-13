SI’s brave act saves tourist at reservoir

It was an act of bravery by a sub inspector of police that saved the life of a man at Nagarjuna Sagar.
With the reservoir filled to its brim, the irrigation authorities had lifted all the 26 crest gates.
The magnificent sight of gushing waters from the Nagarjuna Sagar had lured many tourists. Sk. Nagul Meera, a 35-year-old man from Gurazala, too went to savour the sight, but slipped into the swirling waters at the old bridge.
Sub Inspector, Nagarjuna Sagar, K. Paul Ravinder who was present at the site, jumped and saved the man. With the help of locals, he moved the man to a hospital.
