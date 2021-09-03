Sirimanotsavamto be organisedon October 19

VIZIANAGARAM

03 September 2021 00:30 IST

Teppotsavam will be organised on October 26

The Sirimanotsavam of the Pydithalli Ammavari temple will be organised on October 19, the temple authorities have said.

Around 2 lakh people take part in the procession organised as part of the festival every year. However, the participation of devotees was not allowed last year in the wake of the first wave of corovirus pandemic, reducing the festival a low-key affair. The Sirimanotsavam is organised on the first Tuesday after the Dasara festival every year. The Tholella Utsavam will be organised on October 18 this year. The Teppotsavam will be organised on October 26 followed by Uyyala Kambala Utsavam on November 2. The temple authorities said that the arrangements for the festival would begin soon.

