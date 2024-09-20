GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sirimanotsavam will be celebrated as State festival, says Vizianagaram MLA

Published - September 20, 2024 08:29 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
MLA P. Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju and other leaders offering prayers at pandiri Rata of Sri Pydimamba temple in Vizianagaram on Friday.

Vizianagaram MLA Pusapati Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju on Friday said that the Sirimanotsavam of Sri Pydimamba temple will be celebrated as a State festival this year as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government had assured to do so in 2019 itself.

She offered special prayers at Pandiri Rata, an initiation of the festival to be celebrated on October 15th. Speaking to media on the occasion, she said that this year’s festival might witness more number of devotees from north Andhra region and other parts of the country.

The MLA added that the government was making arrangements for the Vizianagaram Utsav on the sidelines of Sirimanotsavam and Tholellu, which would be celebrated on October 14th. Vizianagaram Mayor V. Vijayalakshmi, TDP leaders Prasadula Lakshmiprasad, Karrotu Narasinga Rao and BJP senior leader Bavireddi Shivaprasad Reddy were present.

