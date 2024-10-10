ADVERTISEMENT

Sirimanotsavam, Vizianagaram Utsav: Around 2,000 police personnel will be deployed to monitor security, traffic arrangements

Published - October 10, 2024 10:33 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Vizianagaram Utsav will be celebrated on October 13 and 14; and Sirimanotsavam will be held on October 15

The Hindu Bureau

More than 2.5 lakh devotees witnessed the Sirimanotsavam last year, in 2023. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Andhra Pradesh Police Department has been reviewing security arrangements on a day to basis for Siriamanotsavam and Vizianagaram Utsav which are expected to draw more than 2.5 lakh people this year. As many VIPs are expected to participate in these two events, the Police Department is taking utmost care regarding the security and traffic arrangements.

Around 2,000 police personnel will be deployed to prevent untoward incidents during the key days starting from October 13 to 15, 2024. Vizianagaram Utsav will be celebrated on October 13 and 14; and Sirimanotsavam will be held on October 15.

Visakhapatnam range DIG Jatti ‘Gopinath and Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal said a command control room will be set up near Sri Pydimamba temple to monitor the security arrangements.

According to them, hassle free traffic flow is being given top priority on these days. Previously, there was a traffic jam on important routes such as Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam with the huge flow of private vehicles.

According to them, the Department requested the property owners of old buildings not to allow people to watch the celestial event from upstairs or terraces of those structures. Iron barricading will be done on both sides of the road between the temple and fort areas. The celestial Sirimanu will move three times between the fort and temple on October 15. Additional SP P. Sowmyalatha, Vizianagaram, DSP M. Srinivasa Rao and other officials have been visiting the key routes to identify bottlenecks and suggest remedies to the higher authorities.

