Sirimanotsavam to be held on October 15

Published - September 13, 2024 08:17 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Goddess Pydimamba, the presiding deity of Pydithalli Ammavari temple, being decorated with flowers.

The annual Sirimanotsavam of Goddess Pydimamba, the presiding deity of Vizianagaram town, will be held at the Pydithalli Ammavari temple here on October 15. The State government is making elaborate arrangements for the festival which is connected to the historic war that took place on January 24, 1757 between the kings of Vizianagaram and Bobbili, another important town in the district.

According to temple authorities, Tholella Utsavam will be held on October 14, the preceding the day of Sirimanotsavam. Theppotsavam, a float festival in Pedda Cheruvu will be conducted on October 22 and Vuyyala Kambala Utsavam will take place on October 29. The next day Chandihomam will be performed in the temple premises.

Collector B.R. Ambedkar and other officials reviewed the arrangements for the annual festival few days ago. Minister for MSME and NRI Affairs Kondapalli Srinivas is expected to hold a meeting very soon to ensure hassle-free darshan for devotees. The temple authorities requested Railway authorities to operate a few special trains as many devotees from other districts would also participate in the festival.

