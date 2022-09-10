Sirimanotsavam of Pydithalli temple will be open to public this year, says Botcha

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana at the review meeting held in Vizianagaram on Pydithalli Ammavari Sirimanotsavam celebrations. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana on Saturday said that common people would be allowed to participate in the Sirimanotsavam of Pydithalli Ammavaru here this year.

People were not allowed to participate in the event in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 threat.

He held a high-level review meeting in the Collector office over the arrangements for the celebration of Thollellu on October 10 and Sirimanotsavam the next day in which over two lakh people were expected to participate.

He said Vizianagaram Utsavam would also be organised simultaneously to showcase the great history of the fort city.

Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy asked the district administration to utilise the services of the permanent members of the temple committee for making arrangements in a foolproof manner.

Collector A. Suryakumari said that all the departments would be involved and given responsibilities in conducting the festival in a grand manner.

ZP Chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao suggested online sale of tickets so that the devotees from other places would be able to buy them in advance to have a hassle-free darshan.

Bobbili MLA Sambangi Venkata China Appla Naidu and Vizianagaram Mayor Vempadapu Vijayalakshmi were among those present in the meeting.