Andhra Pradesh

Sirimanotsavam of Pydithalli temple will be open to public this year, says Botcha

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana at the review meeting held in Vizianagaram on Pydithalli Ammavari Sirimanotsavam celebrations.

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana at the review meeting held in Vizianagaram on Pydithalli Ammavari Sirimanotsavam celebrations. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana on Saturday said that common people would be allowed to participate in the Sirimanotsavam of Pydithalli Ammavaru here this year.

People were not allowed to participate in the event in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 threat.

He held a high-level review meeting in the Collector office over the arrangements for the celebration of Thollellu on October 10 and Sirimanotsavam the next day in which over two lakh people were expected to participate.

He said Vizianagaram Utsavam would also be organised simultaneously to showcase the great history of the fort city.

Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy asked the district administration to utilise the services of the permanent members of the temple committee for making arrangements in a foolproof manner.

Collector A. Suryakumari said that all the departments would be involved and given responsibilities in conducting the festival in a grand manner.

ZP Chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao suggested online sale of tickets so that the devotees from other places would be able to buy them in advance to have a hassle-free darshan.

Bobbili MLA Sambangi Venkata China Appla Naidu and Vizianagaram Mayor Vempadapu Vijayalakshmi were among those present in the meeting.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
hinduism
religious festival or holiday
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 10, 2022 10:25:29 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/sirimanotsavam-of-pydithalli-temple-will-be-open-to-public-this-year-says-botcha/article65875290.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY