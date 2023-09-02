HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sir Arthur Cotton’s memorabilia in a state of neglect
Premium

Renovation of the Cotton’s house and horse stable on Bommuru hill has been withdrawn due to legal hurdles; his second daughter’s tomb at Pushkar Ghat remains abandoned in the heart of the Rajamahendravaram city.

September 02, 2023 07:43 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - DOWLESWARAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
The house of Sir Arthur Cotton on the Bommuru hill near Rajamahendravaram city.

The house of Sir Arthur Cotton on the Bommuru hill near Rajamahendravaram city. | Photo Credit: T APPALA NAIDU

The places associated with Sir Arthur Cotton (1803-1899) are in great neglect in and around Dowleswaram, where he lived in a thatched house for more than a year until he shifted to a house that is situated on a hill at Bommuru in Rajamahendravaram rural Mandal. In 2022, the house with a horse stable was proposed to be renovated.

“Earlier, we had a proposal to renovate Sir Arthur Cotton’s house with an estimated ₹3 crore. The project had to be withdrawn as the merger of Bommuru village into the Municipal Corporation is still pending in court. We will have an action plan once the Bommuru village officially comes under our jurisdiction”K. Dinesh KumarRajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation Commissioner

“Earlier, we had a proposal to renovate Sir Arthur Cotton’s house with an estimated ₹3 crore. The project had to be withdrawn as the merger of Bommuru village into the Municipal Corporation is still pending in court. We will have an action plan once the Bommuru village officially comes under our jurisdiction”, Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation Commissioner K. Dinesh Kumar tells The Hindu.

On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh State Archaeology and Museum Department has also claimed to have a proposal to renovate the house. Archaeology and Museums Assistant Director (Kakinada) K. Timmaraju has said, “We did not receive funds from the Central government for the renovation of Sir Arthur Cotton’s house at Bommuru. Recently, we have received funds from the Centre but not meant for the house project”.

Tomb of Cotton’s daughter

In 1847, Sir Arthur Cotton’s couple had been blessed with a second daughter while they were living in Dowleswaram. It was around this period in which the construction of the anicut was in its initial stage. “Cotton’s second daughter, who was less than a year old, passed away. She was buried on the banks of River Godavari in Rajahmundry, and a tomb was erected by her parents in her memory,” claims Delta Silpi, a book authored by Gummuluru Satyanarayana and published by the State government.

According to Rajamahendravaram-based senior journalists, the tomb of Sir Arthur Cotton’s daughter is situated adjacent to Chitrangi, a railway guest house, at the Pushkar Ghat. At present, the tomb is inaccessible as the area is covered with bushes. The irony is that the tomb did not get any attention under the ongoing ₹100 crore Rajamahendravaram beautification drive.

Cotton Museum

At Dowleswaram, the British building, which was later developed into the Cotton Museum and inaugurated by former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao needs maintenance and repair in some portions. The museum is the only guide to understanding the Godavari Delta, and the machinery used in the construction of the anicut is on display now.

Scores of buildings are in a dilapidated state on the campus of the Dowleswaram Irrigation Complex, which is home to all the administrative buildings of the Godavari Delta System. Many buildings are eligible to be declared as ‘monuments’ as they meet the criteria of ‘100-year-old’. Some of the buildings are known for their architectural marvel as they were built with wood. Any minor renovation drive would help unearth the glory of these buildings to be added to the irrigation history of the Godavari region.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.