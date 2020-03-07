SIPC deliberates on new industrial policy

The State Investment Promotion Committee (SIPC) discussed the contours of the new industrial policy in a meeting chaired by chief secretary Nilam Sawhney at the Secretariat on Friday. The focus was on giving subsidies and incentives to the industries coming forward to set up their units and creating the necessary infrastructure. Besides, the investment proposals from various companies were deliberated upon.

Special chief secretaries D. Sambasiva Rao (revenue) and Rajat Bhargava (industries), Secretaries S.S. Rawat (finance), V. Usha Rani (revenue) and M.T. Krishna Babu (roads and buildings) and principal secretary (IT) K. Sasidhar were among those present.