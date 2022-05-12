SIPB nod for ₹560-crore KRIBHCO bioethanol plant in Nellore district

Strive to double exports from A.P. to ₹3.50 lakh crore in five years, Jagan tells officials

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a meeting with the officials on Thursday, exhorted the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) to strive to double the exports to ₹3.50 lakh crore in five years by focusing on implementation of the Export Promotion Policy 2022-27, under which various initiatives had been taken.

Employment potential

At the meeting, the SIPB gave its nod for the establishment of a bioethanol plant at Sarvepalli in Nellore district by KRIBHCO with an investment of ₹560 crore.

The 250-kl per day plant will be coming up on 400 acres in two phases, and will provide employment to 400 people.

The KRIBHCO officials told the Chief Minister that they had plans to set up seed processing plants and some other units in the State.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said emphasis should be laid on increasing the quality of aqua products being exported with the help of the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) in order to realise the full potential, and pointed out that Andhra Pradesh accounted for 46% of the country’s marine exports.

Data centre in Vizag

The Chief Minister wanted that the single window system (through which clearances are given to industries) be constantly monitored to achieve the desired result. Steps should be taken for speedy establishment of the data centre in Visakhapatnam, the Chief Minister said.