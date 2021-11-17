SIPB gives nod for setting up five industries in A.P.

The proposed units will create jobs for 7,683 people

The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Tuesday gave clearance for setting up five industries with an investment of ₹2,134 crore in the State. The industries envisage providing direct employment to 7,683 people.

During the meeting, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to take appropriate measures in the allotment of land to the proposed industries, duly considering their expansion plans in future. He asked the authorities concerned to ensure that there were adequate resources available for the future expansions.

The five industries include Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, which would invest ₹110 crore in a garment factory for blouses and trousers at Pulivendula in Kadapa district. The factory has plans to create employment opportunities for 2,112 people.

The Century Plyboards India will set up a plywood unit at Badvel with an investment of ₹956 crore, creating direct employment for 2, 266 people. The unit would benefit farmers immensely by purchasing eucalyptus trees grown in an extent of 22,500 acres. And this would fetch the farmers about ₹315 crore.

The SIPB also gave a green signal for a manufacturing industrial chemicals factory in East Godavari district. The Grasim Industries has proposed to set up a unit with an investment of ₹861 crore. It would create jobs for 405 people.

The board gave the clearance only after it withdrew the plan for setting up a thermal power unit which was opposed by the local residents.

In Kopparthi EMC, the AIL Dixon Technologies Private Limited has proposed a camera manufacturing unit with an investment of ₹127 crore, providing direct employment to 1,800 people.

The same company would establish another unit for manufacturing computers and tablets at an investment of ₹80 crore and employment generation for 1,100 people.