Single window clearance system in Andhra Pradesh comes in for praise at investors’ meeting in New Delhi

January 31, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Investors have showered praise on Andhra Pradesh and expressed their gratitude to the State government for providing “one of the best single-window clearance systems” in the entire country.

The investors were speaking at a curtain-raiser organised in New Delhi on Tuesday for the Global Investors’ Summit scheduled to be organised in Visakhapatnam in March.

Cadbury India (USA) president Deepak Dharmarajan Iyer said they were “proud partners of Andhra Pradesh.”

‘The State government has been proactive and supportive ever since Cadbury India started its business units in Sri City. The company has invested more than ₹2,500 crore and created more than 6,000 direct jobs and several thousand indirect jobs engaging in transportation and distribution. Apart from manufacturing, we are growing cocoa in several districts of the State. We bring 3,000-4,000 farmers into its production. We have six operating units. Another is coming up soon,” Mr. Iyer said.

“Our deepest gratitude to the Government of A.P. for providing one of the best single-window clearance systems in the entire country. We do business across the country, but A.P. is one of the best,” he said.

KIA Motors (Korea) MD & CEO Tae Jin Park said the State government helped them build a world-class car facility, including EBs.

“The ease of connectivity, including proximity to major ports such as Krishnapatnam and Chennai, enables us to sell our cars not just across India but across 95 countries in the world. We are extremely grateful to the State government for supporting us in manufacturing cars safely during the COVID-19 period,” he said.

Saint-Gobain Industries India Pvt Ltd (France) CMD Phani Kumar said they had invested over ₹12,000 crore in two decades in India.

“Over the last few years, we have invested in Andhra Pradesh and started the factory during COVID-19 period. The extraordinary support from the authorities is the reason why it is the most prosperous unit we have inaugurated recently. In a year’s time, it will become sustainable,” he said.

Toray Industries (Japan) MD & CEO Yamaguchi said they had huge support from Andhra Pradesh since 2019 April.

The company had invested ₹1,000 crore and started two business units. “During COVID, with the support of the government, we started production again in June 2020. Our business plan is to invest more than double our present investment by 2030. We are expecting the State government’s support for growing together,” he said.

Everton Tea India Pvt Ltd (Italy) Director Roshan Gunawardhana said they had grown significantly in Andhra Pradesh.

“Though Andhra Pradesh is not a tea producing State, the company has reposed faith in it. Ease of doing business is one factor that is good in the State. The support we got from the government helped us set up units here. And, 99% of the employees are local residents,” he added.

Apache and Hilltop Group (Taiwan) Director Sergio Lee said they had established in 2006 to manufacture shoes with 100% export. We signed MoU and started production in nine months. The success of the company was not possible without the governemnt’s support. The MoU was signed by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, he said.

“Now, we are working together to Apache India 2 project. This project will be done with the 30 years of experience of apache,” he said.