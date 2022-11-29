Single Use Plastic ban: designated enforcement authorities, penalties against violators notified

November 29, 2022 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued a notification designating enforcement authorities and stipulating penalties to ensure effective enforcement of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 (PWMR). A government order was issued by Special Chief Secretary to Government (Environment, Forests, Science and Technology) Neerabh Kumar Prasad on Tuesday.

According to the notification, AP Pollution Control Board member-secretary, APPCB unit head, zonal officers and regional officers are responsible for enforcement of PWMR, 2016 as amended from time to time relating to the manufacture, import, stocking and distribution of Single Use Plastics (SUP) by producers, importers and e-Commerce companies. Also, municipal commissioners, health officials of urban local bodies, and ward sanitation and environment secretaries (Ward Secretariats) are responsible for enforcement of the PWMR, 2016 relating to the sale and usage of banned SUPs in their respective jurisdiction of urban areas.

Similarly, district panchayat officers, division panchayat officers, extension officers and panchayat secretaries (Village Secretariats) are responsible for the enforcement PWMR, 2016 related to the sale of usage of banned SUPs in rural areas.

As per the notification, those caught manufacturing and importing the banned plastic would be levied a fine of ₹50,000 the first time and if caught again the company’s registration will be cancelled in addition to a fine of ₹ 1 lakh by the APPCB.

Those who stock and distribute the banned plastics would be imposed a fine of ₹25,000 and ₹10 per kg of the stock the first time by APPCB. For a second such offence, ₹50,000 fine will be imposed in addition to the fine of ₹20 per kg of the banned items seized. Similar, action can be taken by Commissioners of the Special Enforcement Bureau, Transport Department and Commercial Tax.

The fines imposed by officials of rural and urban bodies against offenders will be between ₹2,500 and ₹50,000 based on the category of offence.