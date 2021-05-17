Single-day infections hit new peak at 24,171 in State

101 persons succumb to COVID-19 in 24 hours; recoveries cross 12 lakh

The State has again hit a new peak in COVID infections with 24,171 new cases reported in 24 hours ending Sunday morning. The daily death toll also crossed 100 for the second time as 101 persons succumbed to the virus in the past day.

The toll increased to 9,372 and the cumulative tally of COVID-19 cases jumped to 14,35,491 with a recovery rate of 84.69% and death rate of 0.65%.

The number of recoveries crossed 12 lakh and reached 12,15,683, including the 21,101 recoveries in the past day. It was the highest single-day recovery tally so far. The number of active cases increased to 2,10,436.

The daily positivity rate has been increasing even after the 18-hour curfew was imposed on May 5. Of the 94,550 samples tested in the past day 25.56% turned positive and the overall positivity rate of 1.79 crore samples was 7.99%.

District-wise count

Anantapur reported 14 deaths and was followed by Visakhapatnam (11) and Chittoor (10). East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna and Vizianagaram reported nine deaths each, Vizianagaram seven and Kurnool, Prakasam and Srikakulam reported six each. West Godavari reported three and Kadapa two deaths.

Anantapur also reported the highest single-day tally of 3,356 infections followed by Chittoor (2,885), East Godavari (2,876), West Godavari (2,426), Visakhapatnam (2,041), Guntur (1,787), Kadapa (1,638), Prakasam (1,628), Nellore (1,593), Srikakulam (1,509), Vizianagaram (997), Kurnool (730) and Krishna (705).

Kurnool became the eighth district to cross one lakh COVID-19 cases. The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,83,062), Chittoor (1,56,937), Guntur (1,33,263), West Godavari (1,20,246), Anantapur (1,14,217), Visakhapatnam (1,12,335), Nellore (1,03,591), Kurnool (1,00,287), Srikakulam (93,664), Prakasam (91,616), Kadapa (82,978), Krishna (76,269) and Vizianagaram (64,131).