Single-day infection tally highest in past 11 days

VIJAYAWADA

01 August 2021 23:12 IST

State witnesses 18 COVID-19 deaths and 2,287 cases in 24 hours

The State reported 18 COVID-19 deaths and 2,287 infections in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning.

The single-day tally of infections was the highest in the past 11 days. The cumulative tally increased to 19,68,462 and the toll reached 13,395.

The mortality rate remained at 0.68%, while the recovery rate increased to 98.25%.

Recoveries

With the recovery of 2,430 patients during the period, the total number of recoveries went up to 19,34,048. The number of active cases was put at 21,019.

In the past one week (July 26 to August 1), the State had reported 139 deaths. The fatalities were only 124 during the week before (July 19 to 25). However, the number of infections reported in the past one week was 13,697 against 14,669 the week before. The positivity rate of the tests conducted during the past two weeks was 2.7%.

During the past two weeks, 28,366 infections had been reported. The number of persons who recovered stood at 31,792.

Of the 18 deaths in the last 24 hours, Chittoor reported four, Krishna and Nellore three each, East Godavari and Prakasam two each, and Guntur, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari one each. There were no fatalities in four districts during the period.

East Godavari reported 410 new infections. It was followed by Chittoor (377), Krishna (299), Guntur (231), Nellore (187), Prakasam (185), Visakhapatnam (170), Kadapa (125), West Godavari (123), Anantapur (59), Kurnool (48), Srikakulam (45) and Vizianagaram (28).

The district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,77,788), Chittoor (2,31,375), West Godavari (1,69,882), Guntur (1,68,300), Anantapur (1,56,331), Visakhapatnam (1,52,612), Nellore (1,34,476), Prakasam (1,29,818), Kurnool (1,23,239), Srikakulam (1,20,659), Kadapa (1,10,464), Krishna (1,09,147) and Vizianagaram (81,476).