Single-day COVID-19 tally in A.P. crosses 1,000, highest in four months

VIJAYAWADA

29 March 2021 01:19 IST

Krishna and Chittoor report one death each in 24 hours

The State has reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest single-day tally in the past four months since November 24.

In 24 hours ending on Sunday morning, 1,005 new cases and two deaths were reported, taking the cumulative tally to 8,98,815 and the toll to 7,205. With the new cases, the number of active cases jumped to 5,394, a five-fold increase in just three weeks. There were only 1,009 active cases on March 8.

During the past day, 324 patients recovered, taking the total count to 8,86,216. The recovery rate came down to 98.60%. The daily positivity rate saw a sharp surge. Only 31,142 samples were tested in the past day with a positivity rate of 3.23%, the highest in the past five months. The overall positivity rate of the 1.499 crore samples tested thus far was put at 6%.

Five-fold risein active cases

The State has witnessed 8,899 new cases this month so far and 5,081 of them were reported in the past week alone. Around 70% of the cases reported this month were from five districts including Chittoor, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Krishna and East Godavari. Chittoor’s active cases reached 1,039, the highest among districts. Krishna and Chittoor reported one death each. Meanwhile, Guntur reported the highest single-day tally of 225 cases in several months. It was followed by Chittoor (184), Visakhapatnam (167), Krishna (135), Nellore (84), Kurnool (42), Anantapur (36), Prakasam (35), East Godavari (25), Srikakulam (22), Kadapa (21), West Godavari (16) and Vizianagaram (13).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,25,253), West Godavari (94,500), Chittoor (89,326), Guntur (77,120), Anantapur (68,250), Nellore (62,921), Prakasam (62,439), Kurnool (61,404), Visakhapatnam (61,202), Kadapa (55,693), Krishna (49,935), Srikakulam (46,568) and Vizianagaram (41,309).