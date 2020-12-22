Single-day COVID-19 tally comes down to 214 in A.P.

Active cases reduce further to 3,992

The number of new coronavirus positive cases in the State has further come down from 438 to 214 in the last 24 hours and two persons died during the period, one each in Krishna and Guntur districts, a bulletin issued by the Health Department said.

In total, 40,295 samples were tested in 24 hours, which included 12,858 rapid antigen tests. The total number of samples tested (VRDL, Truenat, NACO and rapid antigen) so far reached 1,13,01,105 and the cumulative positive cases stood at 8,78,937 on Monday. Tests Per Million (TPM) and Positivity Rate (PR) as on were put at 2,11,631 and 7.78 respectively.

The cumulative cases, TPM and PR at the national level are 1,00,56,248, 1,16,870 and 6.20.

Chittoor district reported the largest number of positive cases (46) in 24 hours and Vizianagaram witnessed the smallest number (4).

With 1,23,323 positive cases, East Godavari district stood first in the table and Vizianagaram was in the last slot with 40,982 cases. The total death as on December 21 is 7,078. Chittoor district accounts for the largest number of persons who died of COVID (838) so far and Vizianagaram reported 238 deaths.

The total number of recovered cases is 8,64,972 including 422 in 24 hours. The total number of active cases as on Monday stood at 3,992. Maharashtra has the highest positivity rate at 15.65 and Gujarat the lowest at 2.60 in the country.